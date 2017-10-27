Bobcat Football Scores 17 Unanswered Points for Win Over WPU

After losing back-to-back years to William Penn (WPU) by three and four points, the Peru State Bobcats came up with a three-point win of their own on Saturday 17-14. The ‘Cats scored 17 unanswered points after trailing 14-0 in the second quarter to gain their fifth win of the season.

With the win, Peru State improved to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division. The Statesmen now have the exact same records.

This was the first time since the Statesmen joined the conference that the Bobcats were able to get a win over William Penn.

First Quarter Action

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but the Statesmen had their first possession stall at the Bobcat 13-yard line as Mardarius Adams (Lakeland, Fla.) forced a fumble which was recovered by Justin Barnes (Tallahassee, Fla.) with 9:44 left in the quarter.

After the Bobcats gave up the ball on their next possession on their 31-yard line as the wind caught the Peru State punt, William Penn took over with 7:52 left in the quarter. The Statesmen had 14 consecutive plays that were rushing and Peru State worked hard to keep them out of the end zone.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/