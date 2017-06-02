Bob Ludwig Will Next Lead Peru State Men’s Basketball Program

Peru State athletic director Steve Schneider has announced that Bob Ludwig has been hired to become the 28th head coach for the Bobcat men’s basketball program which will begin its 116th year in the sport.

Schneider commented, “I’m very excited to have Bob Ludwig leading our men’s basketball program. I’ve hired many successful coaches during my tenure as an AD, but no coach was better prepared for an interview and no coach went after the job as hard as Bob did. This is a reflection of his work ethic, passion and desire to succeed. Having worked under several very successful head coaches, Bob is well prepared for the task at hand. My expectation is that his players will perform first and foremost in the classroom, model champions of character behavior and attitude, and win on the court. We at Peru State are looking forward to Bob’s leadership with our men’s program and support of departmental operations.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/