Avila Softball Sweeps Peru State

The Avila Eagles softball team were not kind hosts on Sunday as they swept the visiting Peru State Bobcats.

The Eagles took the first game 6-0 and then won the second game 6-2.

With the pair of wins, Avila improved to 37-22 overall and finished 23-15 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) South Division.

The ‘Cats fell to 14-36 on the season and 9-27 in the Heart North.

Game One Action

Avila scored one in the bottom of the first, two in the bottom of the third and fourth, and one more in the bottom of the sixth.

