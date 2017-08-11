Auburn Football Camps for Boys Entering Grades 2-8

TWENTY-SIX BOYS entering seventh and eighth grade attended the Bulldog middle school football camp Monday and Tuesday, July 31 and Aug. 1.

Pictured are (in no particular order): Blake Allen, Matthew Beard, Rylan Boellstorff, Harley Drier, Braden Gerdes,Tate Hug, Samuel Jacobitz, Austin Lavigne, Carson Leslie, Kellen Moody, Wyatt Rowell, Cameron Shriver, Riley Stukenholtz, Kyler Thomas, Bret Baltensperger, Ryan Binder, Kael Clark, Ryan Dixon, Aedan Drier, Brad Hall, Quinn Jeanneret, Hunter Koppelmann, Brendan Krause, Lucas Lunzmann, Stetson Neiman and Ayden Sheffield.

