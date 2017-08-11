Auburn Country Club Hosts Children’s Golf Clinic in Memory of Ken Teten

More than 50 children aged 6 years old through eighth grade attended a golf clinic hosted by the Auburn Country Club from July 31 through August 3. Jan Teten organized the clinic in memory of her late husband, Auburn Country Club board member and avid golfer Ken Teten, who passed away two years ago.

“He always wanted kids to learn how to play golf, because it’s a sport that you can play no matter how old you are,” Teten said. “It keeps you active, and it’s something you can do as a family.”

