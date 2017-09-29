Auburn Bulldog Volleyball Goes 3-1 in Louisville Tournament; Placing Second

The Auburn Bulldog volleyball team enters the final days of September with a 10-5 record.

Tuesday night, Sept. 19, the Bulldogs swept Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer (HTRS) 25-19, 25-18 and 25-23. Thursday night, Sept. 26, Auburn lost at home to Palmyra, 24- 26, 22-25, 25-18 and 23-25.

At the Saturday, Sept. 23, Louisville tournament, the Bulldogs lost to Douglas County West 14-25 and 16-25. Auburn defeated the host team 25-22 and 25-15; Weeping Water 25- 14 and 25-13 and Wilber-Clatonia 25-14 and 25-20.

HTRS Match

“We knew that HTRS was going to be strong defensively, so we knew we needed to come out as the stronger offensive team. Even though we had a few ‘down’ moments, our girls kept swinging smart and serving tough.

