Auburn Boys Basketball Recaps

The Auburn High boys basketball team earlier dropped a 44-43 decision to Louisville in Feb. 12 regular season play.

Scoring for the Bulldogs were CJ Hughes with 12 points; Taten Minton, Michael Lombardi and Cam Binder with 9, and Josh Lambert 4.

Louisville scorers: Hunter Klein 30, Brady Geise 10, Alec Terry 4. The Bulldogs hit 16 of 38 field goals, including 10 of 23 from threepoint range. They also made only 1 of 5 free throw attempts.

The Lions also made 16 of 38 field goals, but only 3 of 13 from long range. However, they were 9 of 12 from the foul line.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/