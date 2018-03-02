Auburn and Johnson-Brock 2018-19 Football Opponents Announced by NSAA Office

Nebraska high school football teams know who their opponents will be during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The Auburn Bulldogs schedules will include four schools they played during 2016 and 2017. The Johnson-Brock Eagles are having a single returning opponent, Diller-Odell. The Eagles will be D-2 after being D-1 the previous two years. The Nebraska School Activities Association released the schedules Tuesday, Feb. 13.

