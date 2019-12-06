2019-2020 Bulldog Boys Basketball Team Seeks to Pick Up Where Last Year’s State Champs Left Off

The 2019-2020 Auburn High School boys basketball team returns several members from last year’s State Champion C1 squad. There were no seniors on the Bulldog boys squad which finished atop the rankings.

This year’s Bulldog squad will include seniors CJ Hughes, Josh Lambert and Hayden Hall; juniors Cameron Binder, Daniel Frary, Cade Patzel and James Matteen; and sophomores Ryan Binder, Marcus Hudson and Stetson Neiman; and freshmen Carson Leslie, Skyler Roybal and Austin Lavigne.

Coach Jim Weeks’ expectations are high coming off a 24-3 record, a state championship and with most of the players involved returning. “After a solid off-season of skill development and self-improvement, the team looks to compete, stay hungry, embrace the grind and strive to be the best,” he commented.

