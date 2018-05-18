2018-19 Bobcat Cheerleaders Announced

The 2018-19 Peru State Bobcat cheerleading team was recently announced by Brooke Earnest, the coach for the team. There are 11 returners and 12 newcomers for the 18-19 group.

The returners include (current grade status): junior Dayana Camacho (Schuyler), sophomore Kortney Reitz (Ogallala), junior Brittany Fitzler (Omaha), junior Sarah Morales (Ogallala), junior Shawn Gaskill (Clearwater, Mich.), freshman Diana Garcia (Schuyler), freshman Destiny Maguire (Ashland), freshman Bailey Johnson (Johnson), freshman Kelsey Brundage (Juanita), freshman Sydney Bogard (McLouth, Kan.), and freshman Abby Friesel (Auburn).

