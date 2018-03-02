Wilma M. Bell, 85, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away February 20, 2018 at Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kan., due to heart failure. She was born September 13, 1932 at Humboldt, Nebraska, and graduated from Stella High School in Stella, Neb. in 1949. Wilma then worked at the telephone office in Auburn, Neb. During that time she met her husband-to-be Bob Bell. They were married May 23, 1954 at the Christian Church parsonage in Auburn. They moved to Arizona in 1956. They also lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, Salina, Kan., and then Lindsborg, Kan. She was preceded in death by her parents. Left to mourn her passing are her husband Bob Bell, brother Dean James and wife Marian of Stella, Neb.; nephew Larry James and Cora Flynn of Auburn, nephew Bradley James and wife Susan of Stella; niece Susan Joy and husband Mark of Humboldt, as well as other family members and friends.