VAUNDA L. (WILCOX) RAUSCH

1928-2018

Vaunda Lee (Wilcox) Rausch, 89, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born on May 13, 1928, on the family farm northeast of Table Rock, Nebraska to Harry and Beulah (Williamson) Wilcox. She attended country school near Table Rock and later graduated from Table Rock High School with the class of 1945. After graduating, Vaunda earned a teaching certificate from Peru Normal School and taught at various country schools in the area. She was united in marriage to Wayne Lee Rausch on September 24, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in Table Rock. The couple were proud parents of two children, Brad and Brenda. Vaunda spent the next 60 years of her life as a farm wife, from driving tractor to working livestock, she worked side by side with Wayne. In her spare time, Vaunda helped at the kid’s school, was a 4-H leader, a Sunday school teacher, and enjoyed gardening. As an only child, Vaunda spent a lot of time with her parents and she enjoyed that they moved to Humboldt upon retirement. Vaunda took great pride in being a member of the United Methodist Church for over 60 years, serving on the courtesy committee for many years. She was also a 67-year member of the Crescent Rebekah’s Lodge #100 serving in various offices over the years. Vaunda was very involved in her community, but her greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her grandchildren. Vaunda passed away on Monday, February 19, 2018, at the Colonial Acres Nursing Home in Humboldt, Nebraska having reached the earthly age of 89 years, nine months, and six days. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 67 years Wayne. Vaunda is survived by her children: Brad (Cheryl) Rausch of rural Humboldt; daughter Brenda (Bill) Douglas of Humboldt; grandchildren: Brandon (Tiff Brejcha) Rausch of Dorchester, Neb.; Britt (Eric) Lee of Ft. Worth, Texas; Shayne (Jenn Noel) Rausch of Hebron, Neb.; Blake (Kendra) Douglas of Humboldt; Shanda (Jarred) Stutheit of Auburn, Neb.; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Humboldt, with Pastor Dorothy Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at The Wherry Mortuary in Humboldt. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be at the Humboldt Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humboldt United Methodist Church. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.wherrymortuary.com Services are entrusted to Wherry Mortuary-207 N. Nemaha Street, Humboldt, Nebraska (402) 862-2915.