THOMAS FRANKLIN FRENZEL (BROWN SPOT)

1942-2018

Thomas Franklin Frenzel, one of four children of Ralph and Eoma (Hammontree) Frenzel, was born July 18, 1942 in Auburn, Nebraska. He attended school in Auburn, graduating from high school in 1961. Tom grew up helping on the farm, and was an unofficial “chaperone” at times for his younger siblings. In 1963 Tom married Carol Ann Osborn at the Methodist Church in Howe, Nebraska. They were blessed with three children: Rhonda, Alan, and Colette. The couple later divorced. Tom served in the Army National Guard. He drove a truck for Roberts Dairy before working as a diesel mechanic. Tom then took to driving over-the-road semi-trailer trucks, and traveled the country for over 40 years. He was known to his trucker friends by his C.B. handle “Brown Spot”. While on one of his trips back East, Tom met Patricia Fauteux. They were united in marriage in 1986 in Reno, Nevada. Tom and Pat made their home in Stella, Nebraska. In his spare time Tom enjoyed fishing and gardening. He loved to watch football and old westerns. Tom loved his family and friends. Tom passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Falls City, Nebraska Healthcare Center Alzheimer’s Dementia Unit. He had reached the age of 75 years, 7 months, and 4 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Brenda, and ex-wife Carol. Tom is survived by his wife Patricia of Stella; children Rhonda Frenzel and life partner Craig Magnuson of Lincoln; Alan Frenzel and wife Carol of Weeping Water, and Colette Frenzel of Louisville; step-son Jeremy White and wife Shannen of St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren Sean Frenzel and wife Carol Ready, Greg Frenzel, Chad Frenzel, Desmond White, Paige Dolan, and Sara Magnuson; great-granddaughter Zoe Magnuson; sisters and brothers-in-law Joan and John Allen of Effingham, Kansas; Mary and Harlan Glathar of Auburn; brother and sister-in-law Gary and Tina Frenzel of Shubert; close family friends Jeff and Donna Ruby of Union; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. As per Tom’s wishes, there will be no memorial service and his body was cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Stella Community Church, care of Hemmingsen Funeral Home, 801 S Street, Auburn, NE 68305. Arrangements were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.