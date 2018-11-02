SUSAN L. JOBE

1953-2018

Susan Louise (Frishman) Jobe was born January 10, 1953 in Leavenworth, Kansas. One of four children of Jack and Mary Louise (Mohan) Frishman, she attended schools in Leavenworth and Kansas City, where she graduated from high school. Susan attended junior college for one year and later in life went to dog grooming school. On November 24, 1979, Susan was united in marriage to Steven Jobe in Leavenworth. They were to be blessed with two children, Rebecca and Chris. The couple moved to Auburn, Nebraska where Susan groomed dogs for over 17 years before she, Steven, and Becca built and opened the Auburn Bowling Center in town. They operated the bowling alley for several years. Susan was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. She was an avid sports fan, following the Huskers, Chiefs, Royals, and K-State Wildcats. She enjoyed crafting and needlework and loved traveling the world with Steven. She was known by family and friends to have a good time and enjoy a cocktail now and then, but wasn’t too fond of squirrels. Most of all, Susan loved her family, and her kids and grandkids meant the world to her. Near the end of 2017 and into 2018, Susan began to experience some health problems. She became a resident of the Good Samaritan Society-Auburn, and it was there she passed away, with family around her, on Thursday, October 18, 2018. She had reached the age of 65 years, 9 months, and 8 days, and was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Jeff Rogers. Susan is survived by her husband Steven of Auburn; daughter and sonin- law Rebecca and Justin Petry of Centralia, Kansas; son and daughterin- law Chris and Amy Jobe of Auburn; grandchildren Grayson and Grant Petry, Travon, Harper, and Gretchen Jobe; brother John (Colleen) Frishman of Protem, Missouri; sisters Nancy (Bill) Euler of Platte City, Mo.; Diane Frishman of Leavenworth, Kan.; father-and mother-in-law Ervin and Shirley Jobe; sisters-in-law Anita (Bob) Ehbauer of Basehor, Kan.; Connie Jobe (Chuck) of Leavenworth, Kan.; brother-in-law LeRoy Jobe of Worthington, Minnesota; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service was held Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, officiated by Rev. Jonathan Rathjen. Congregational songs were accompanied by Sandy Wilson, followed by a pre-recorded song by Garth Brooks. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.