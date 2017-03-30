1939-2017

Sharon L. Krickbaum, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017 at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 27, 1939 to Eric and Dorothy (Schad) Olson. Sharon earned Bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Spanish and enjoyed working as a journalist and teacher. She loved anything Nebraska, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Sharon was smart, sassy and didn’t know a stranger. She was always interested in getting to know those she met and had a way of making them feel special. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and her former husband, Dr. John Krickbaum. Survivors include daughter, Carol Lance (Randy Williams); son, Kurt Krickbaum (Mary Margaret Ambler); grandson, Jeremy Lance and granddaughter, Jordan Garrison (Eddie). Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com