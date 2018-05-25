1948-2018

Patricia Carol Alexander, 69, of Auburn was born on July 10, 1948 in Shubert, Nebraska to Marvin Sherman and Margaret Virginia (Wing) Alexander. She was raised with her family of eleven siblings near the Shubert/Barada area. Patricia attended Hazeldale country school near Shubert through the 7th grade and when she was 28, Patricia moved to Auburn, Nebraska to work. She worked at Corner Connection, Kelly’s Cafe, and Darling’s Cafe where she was a dishwasher. Patricia enjoyed crossword puzzles and cross stitching. Patricia passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska having reached the earthly age of 69 years, ten months, and seven days. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Lowell Blaine, Dale, Marvin, Denny, and Robert Alexander. Patricia is survived by her brothers: Harold Dean Alexander and wife Susie of Barada, Neb.; Donald Gene Alexander and wife Judy of Cook, Neb.; Ray Alexander and wife Penny of Lincoln, Neb.; sisters: Wanda Shafer and husband Terry of Pawnee City, Neb.; Norma Stevens and husband Jimmy of Tennessee; Merle Rae Holman of Lincoln; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services were held on Monday, May 21, 2018, at The Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn with Pastor Bob Heusman officiating. Interment was at the Harris Cemetery in Barada. Memorial contributions may be given to the family’s choice with a later designation. Condolences can be shared online at www.hallfuneral.net Services were entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel, 707 15th Street, Auburn, Nebraska 68305; (402) 274-3131