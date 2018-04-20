Neva C. (Volker) Thies, 84 years of age, of Syracuse, formerly of Auburn passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society in Syracuse. She was born on April 26, 1933 in Nemaha County to Orvin and Emma (Gobber) Volker. She lived in Nemaha County almost all of her life moving to Auburn in 1950. She worked for G&S Sewing Factory from 1952 to 1961. Neva married James Thies on November 16, 1955 at the St. James (Long Branch) Lutheran Church. She was a nursing assistant at the Nemaha County Hospital, retiring after 29 years. Neva moved to the Lindenview Assisted Living Center in Syracuse in August of 2012 and then the Good Samaritan Society in October of 2016. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dorthea Wood Circle, American Legion Post #23 Auxiliary and the FOE Auxiliary #3767 where she was a past Madame Trustee. Neva enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with the light of her life, her granddaughter Natalie. Neva is survived by two daughters, Susan Thies of Syracuse and Jann Thies-Prail and husband Jeff of Little Rock, Arkansas; granddaughter, Natalie Jane Thies; step grandsons, Jacob and Riley Prail; sister and roommate, Mildred Kalous of Syracuse; brother, Dean Volker and wife Darlene of Nemaha; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim on February 9, 2011; sister, Gladys Schneider and husband Maynard; brother, Lloyd Volker and wife Donna; brother-in-law, John Kalous; and niece, Virginia Feurer and husband Lester. Funeral services were held Saturday, April 14, 2018 in the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn with Pastor Ken Miller officiating. A family prayer service at the church preceded the funeral. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Sheridan Cemetery. Visitation was held Friday, April 13, 2018 at Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hallfuneral.net. Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn was in charge of arrangements.