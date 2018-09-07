MYRNA (KUHLMANN) CORBIN

1945-2018

Myrna Jane Kuhlmann was born January 15, 1945, to Alvin and Ida (Michel) Kuhlmann at Humboldt, Nebraska. She was baptized by Rev. H.G. Bents on February 4, 1945 at Long Branch Lutheran Church southwest of Auburn. She attended several rural schools in Johnson County, until January of 1959, when the family moved to Auburn. She was confirmed March 22, 1959, by Rev. Leland Teuscher at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. Myrna graduated from Auburn High School in May of 1963. On November 30, 1963, Myrna was married to Roger Corbin at Trinity Lutheran Church by Pastor Eugene Schooler. To this union two children were adopted. Tina in 1966, and Christopher in 1970. They were blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Myrna worked for Darling Transfer after graduation then at Hinky Dinky grocery store as a checker. After the children were in school she went to work for the lunch program of Auburn Schools as head cook and cashier. During the years she was home she was secretary for pastors of Trinity Lutheran, she spent 23 years in this position. She went back to being a checker at Hinky Dinky and then the deli manager until she became disabled. In 1995, she was diagnosed with MS. In September of 2013, Myrna moved in to the Belle Terrace Skilled Nursing Facility at Tecumseh. It was there that she passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018, having reached the age of 72 years, 7 months, and 11 days. She was preceded in death by her father Alvin Kuhlmann, husband Roger Corbin, and her daughter Tina Scott. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Bonnie Corbin of Port Orchard, Wash.; grandchildren Shawntel, Terrelle, LaShell, Ryan, Kaitlyn, and Austin; great-grandchildren Nevaeh, James, Aurianna, Jaymira, Jermario, Terrelle, and Detric; mother Ida Kuhlmann of Tecumseh; sister Marlene and husband Wayne Dietrich of Auburn; brother Merle and wife Lora Kuhlmann of Beatrice, Neb., two nieces: Michele and husband Matthew, and their two sons of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Tamra and husband Vinny and their two sons of Beatrice, Neb.; other relatives and friends. A funeral service was held Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, officiated by Rev. Jonathan Rathjen. Sandy Wilson provided accompaniment for congregational hymns. Paul Hinrichs, Jim Parrish, and Jerry Ruskamp served as casket bearers. Glen Krueger, Gerald Oestmann, Jim Clark, Gary Spear, and Dean Volker were honorary bearers, and Lisa Rathjen was flower attendant. Burial followed in Trinity Lutheran (Stutheit) Cemetery south of Johnson. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn