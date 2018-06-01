1921-2018

Mildred M. (Volker) Kalous, 96 years of age, of Auburn passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society in Auburn. She was born on October 10, 1921 in Humboldt to Orvin and Emma (Gobber) Volker. Mildred grew up in Humboldt until she married John Kalous on January 11, 1945 when they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. She moved to Auburn in 1985. Mildred worked in nursing for a total of 40 years working in Humboldt, Tecumseh and Colorado Springs. She was a lifelong member of the International Polka Club, a member of the Colorado Nursing Association and several different groups with First Lutheran Church in Colorado and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn. Mildred enjoyed polka dancing, making jams and jellies and doing seamstress work. Mildred is survived by her brother, Dean Volker and wife Darlene of Nemaha; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on September 28, 1978; sisters, Gladys Schneider and husband Maynard, Neva Thies and husband James; brother, Lloyd Volker and wife Donna; and step-daughter, Virginia Feurer and husband Lester. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn with Pastor Ken Miller officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. A register book was available to sign Tuesday, May 29, at Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hallfuneral.net. Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn in charge of arrangements.