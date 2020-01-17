Marjorie JoAnn Dahlenburg, daughter of George Vincent and Marjorie Jean (Clarke) Jurgensmeier, was born July 2, 1940 in Auburn, Nebraska. She attended Howe School through the 8th grade and graduated from Auburn High School.

On May 14, 1965 JoAnn was united in marriage to Gerald E. Dahlenburg in Avon, South Dakota. The couple moved to Auburn and would be blessed with two daughters, Sherry and Lori.

JoAnn worked at the Danny Dare Factory in Auburn for over 20 years. She and Jerry then owned and operated Dahlenburg Gun and Tackle in Howe, Nebraska. Besides selling guns and fishing equipment they had lunches and off-sale beer. After Jerry got a job with U.S. Sprint they sold the store and went on the road. Years later they moved back to Howe. After Jerry’s passing in 2000 JoAnn went to work at Sunmart in Auburn, where she worked until retirement. She stayed busy working outside in her yard and with her flowers.

When she could no longer live at her home JoAnn became a resident of Good Samaritan Society-Auburn. It was there she passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 79 years, six months, and one day. In addition to her husband Jerry and her parents she was preceded in death by her twin brother George “Sonny” Jurgensmeier and half-brother Dickie Coeur.

Those left to mourn her passing are her daughters Sherry Dahlenburg of Auburn, Lori Dahlenburg Hanger of Auburn; grandchildren Kevin Hanger, Natasha Hanger; great-grandchildren Xander, Acea, Erik, Jr. “Lemon”; sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Rich Cox of Howe; special niece Demi; other relatives and friends.

A funeral service was Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn, officiated by Rev. Corey Miller.

Casket bearers were Steve Kennedy, Dan Gerdes, Allen Kite, Terry McMann, Jay Fischer, and Scott Oldfield. Kevin Hanger, Rich Cox, Roger McMann, Charlie Blankenship, Bob Sailors, and Mark Bratrsovsky were honorary bearers.

Burial followed in Bedford Cemetery at Howe.