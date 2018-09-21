1946-2018

Lynn “Mac” Erisman, age 72, of Auburn, Nebraska, died Monday, September 10, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society in Auburn, after a two-year battle of stage-4 lung cancer. Mac was born on April 11, 1946 in Quincy, Illinois to Jean (Humphrey) and Lynn Mac Hunsaker. His parents divorced when he was 6-months old. His mom moved back with him to Auburn, and she later married Ivan Erisman. Mac was confirmed October 18, 1964 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn by Rev. Ron Norman. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1965. He married the love of his life, Vicki Knippelmeyer, on October 6, 1972. Mac and Vicki are proud parents to one daughter, Angi. Mac served his country as a Veteran of the United States Army from March 1966 to March 1968 with 12 months spent in Vietnam. Mac was extremely proud of his Veteran status and serving in the First Infantry, the “Big Red 1” as a tunnel rat while in Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Mac returned to Auburn and worked as a truck driver and at the Nebraska Department of Roads. He owned and operated Auburn Radiator Service for 25 years and Auburn Speed Wash for 20 years. He ended his working career as a security officer at NPPD when he retired. He was a councilmember of Auburn City Council for 16 years. Mac was a board member of the Board of Public Works and was currently the President of the Board of Directors of Hearts United for Animals. Mac had a lot of fun in his lifetime, from rebuilding cars to racing cars, he loved to live in the Fast Lane. Through the years, Mac took pleasure in attending car shows and had a craze for drag racing; he was a member of many car clubs and met so many good friends over the years. Mac enjoyed having a cabin at Big Lake, Missouri and all the fun the lake had to offer, from boating, skiing and tons of fun and memories. Mac enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, taking care of rescue dogs and just being with his family and many friends while having a great time. He most enjoyed all of these adventures with his wife, Vicki, married just shy of 46 years. After Mac’s grandchildren were born, Cloe and Cole, he adored all their times together. He loved watching his granddaughter Cloe dance and they enjoyed telling jokes to each other. The connection he had with his grandson was their love for cars and motors, they could sit for hours and just talk. Both grandkids will miss their grandpa and their special bond with him. Mac is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Erisman of Auburn; his daughter Angi Klein of Norfolk, Neb. and grandchildren Cloe and Cole Klein; his mother-in-law Maxine Knippelmeyer; brother/sister-in-law Steve and Nancy Knippelmeyer, all of Auburn; sister Linda; half-sisters Iva Jean Peters, Ruth Ann Osborne, Jody Brubaker; half-brothers Gary Hunsaker, Kevin Hunsaker; three best friends he loved like sons, Scott, Bud and Derek; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean, father Lynn Mac, step-father Ike, half-sister Sandy, half-brother Van, and his father-in-law Erhardt Knippelmeyer. A funeral service was held Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn, officiated by Rev. Ken Miller. Donna Caspers and Edith Schlange were accompanists for congregational hymns. Casket bearers were Phil Shaw, Bud Parrish, Jerry Adams, Rich Wilson, Scott Davis, and Darwin McCollum. Honorary bearers were Derek Stuart, Dan Fries, Tom Stukenholtz, John Adams, Jason Krueger, Rod Pugh, Terry Price, Ethan Erisman, Hal DeBuhr, Brian Lavigne, and Austin Lavigne. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #23 of Auburn and Nebraska National Guard Honors Detail. Mac’s body was cremated after the service. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.