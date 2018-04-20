Jennifer Leigh Foster, 45, of Auburn, Nebraska was born to Robert Lee Jr. and Judy Taylor on November 13, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Sacramento, California where she attended school. Jennifer graduated from Bella Vista High School and continued her education by earning a Business Management degree from American River College. On February 14, 2013, Jennifer was united in marriage to Kevin Lee Foster in Brownville, Nebraska. The couple lived in Auburn where Jennifer raised her sons with Lee and worked as the customer service manager at Sun Mart. She was a member of the New Life Church in Auburn and the PTA. Jennifer was a loving, caring mother and wife that deeply cared for her family and friends. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 13, 2018, passing away at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Auburn having reached the earthly age of 45 years and five months. She was preceded in death her grandparents and father Robert Lee Taylor Jr. Jennifer is survived by her loving husband Kevin Lee Foster of Auburn; sons, Chris, Andrew, Tim, Charlie, and Nick of Auburn; mother Judy James of Sacramento, Calif.; grandson Connor Shapiro, and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at New Life Church in Auburn, Nebraska with Pastor Mike Mattox officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the New Life Church in Auburn or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 Condolences can be shared online at www.hallfuneral.net. Services are entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel—707 15th Street—Auburn, NE 68305 (402) 274-3131