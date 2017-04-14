1931-2017

James D. Hyatt, 85 years of age, of Brock, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Belle Terrace Nursing Home in Tecumseh. He was born on November 15, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to Charles and Juanita (Redman) Hyatt. James graduated from Hyatts High School in 1949. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. James was a carpenter by trade and lived several places including Florida and South Carolina before settling in Brock in 2007. He was a member of the VFW and Eagles Clubs in Delaware, Ohio. James enjoyed gardening and his dogs Sadie and Bandit. James is survived by two sons, David and wife Jennifer of Delaware, Ohio, Dan and wife Lesa of Carey, Ohio; five step children, Homer Blummenschein and wife Mary, Deb Highman and husband Don, both of Delaware, Ohio, Don Grove of Columbus, Ohio, Gerald Grove and Sue of Akron, Ohio, Wendy Honeywell and husband Brian of Brock; and numerous grandchildren and step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sandra; two sisters, Mary Alice Eben and Margaret Joan Collins; and three brothers, Charles, Paul and Donald. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Condolences may be left online at www. hallfuneral.net. Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn in charge of arrangements.