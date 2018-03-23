1934-2018

Henry “Hank” F. Sullwold, 83, of Stella, Nebraska was born on July 16, 1934, on a farm in Richardson County, Nebraska to August “Gus” and Dorcas (Wilks) Sullwold. He grew up in Richardson County, Nebraska before moving near Bern, Kansas. His family returned to Richardson County where Hank graduated from Bratton Union Consolidated High School with the class of 1952. On March 29, 1956, Hank was united in marriage to Joan Johnson at the United Methodist Church in Table Rock, Nebraska. The couple lived in the Bratton Union area before moving to Summerfield, Kansas where Hank worked at the Lumber Company. Hank and Joan later moved to Stella, Nebraska where Hank farmed, drove trucks for D&M Produce, and drove school bus for Stella schools. While living in Stella, Hank served on the village board, was a boy scout master, and was on the Stella Rural Fire Department for 25 years. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, sawing wood, and gardening. Hank loved visiting with friends and family and having wood cutting parties. He truly enjoyed sitting on the porch. Hank was always willing to help anyone and had a passion for helping people. No matter what, his family was all very special to him. Whether it was learning mechanics, helping their fishing, hunting, or camping, or teaching them to respect each other, he loved his family. Hank was proud of his boy scouts and the school bus kids and seeing each succeed in life. Hank passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the Colonial Acres Nursing Home in Humboldt, Nebraska having reached the earthly age of 83 years, seven months, and 25 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Ralph and Nellie Johnson, son Terry LaVern Sullwold, a brother Vernon Lee Sullwold, brothers-in-law: Willard Rogers, Richard Johnson, and Ralph Johnson Jr. Hank is survived by his loving wife Joan Sullwold of Stella; sons: Joey (Donna) Sullwold of Stella; Roger (Kay) Sullwold of Stella; Kim Sullwold of Stella; and Danny Sullwold of Stella; grandchildren: Mike (Jamie) Sullwold of Brownville, Neb.; Brandon (Allison) Sullwold of Brownville; Layton Sullwold of St. Joseph, Missouri; two great grandchildren, step-grandchildren: Blaine Brown and special friend Alissa Henry of Nebraska City, Neb.; Amanda (Matthew) Kubes of Lincoln, Neb.; Tyler Brown of Pawnee City, Neb.; four step-great grandchildren, one foster daughter, a sister Em Rogers of Pawnee City; sisters-in-law: Helen (Butch) Schuetz of rural Humboldt; Romana Johnson of Table Rock, Neb.; Darlene Johnson of Tecumseh, Neb.; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at The Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn, Nebraska with Wayne Shafer officiating. Visitation was held Friday, March 16, at The Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn. Interment was at the Humboldt Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family’s choice with a later designation. Messages of condolence can be left at www.hallfuneral.net Services are entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel, 707 15th Street, Auburn, NE 68305 (402) 274-3131