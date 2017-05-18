1968-2017 Greg Allan Mowery, younger of two sons of Allan B. and Karen A. (Marcucci) Mowery, was born January 7, 1968 in Southern California. He attended elementary school in California prior to moving to Auburn in 1977. He graduated Auburn High School in 1986. Greg graduated at mid-term, and left for Las Vegas to work construction. He worked on many of the casinos in Vegas, starting out carrying bricks or blocks, and later working as a layer. Greg also helped build Safeco Arena in Seattle and other buildings in the West and Northwest. In 2011 he moved back to Auburn. Greg was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Auburn. Greg liked everything out doors, hunting, fishing, football baseball, golf, you name it. He as an avid Husker fan. While in Seattle he became a Seahawk and Mariner fan. Later in life he acquired a love to garden and to work in his yard, and especially loved growing trees. He had a knack for finding a tree at a nursery that needed some care, purchasing it, and bringing it back to good health. He then would either plant it in his yard or sell it for someone else to enjoy. On the morning of Friday, May 12, 2017, Greg was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, Nebraska. It was there he passed away, at the age of 49 years, 4 months, and 5 days. His grandparents preceded him in death. Greg is survived by his parents Allan and Karen Mowery of Auburn; brother and sister-in-law Ron and Shelly Mowery of Overland Park, Kansas; nieces and nephews Alyssa Godfrey, Morgan Mowery, Max Mowery, and Ian Mowery; aunt and uncle Donna and Mike Yanks of Maryville, Missouri; cousins Sherry Tarr, Bill Tarr, Mike Yanks, Jr, Robb Mowery, and Kevin Mowery; other relatives and friends. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, May 19, 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Auburn. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery near Auburn. Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday noon to 8 p.m., with family greeting friends 6:00 to 8:00. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.