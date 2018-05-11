February 24, 1936 – April 26, 2018

Omaha, NE - Gerri Kampe passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018. She was born in Lexington, Nebraska on February 24, 1936 to Ricus and Elizabeth Block. She graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1953 and the Lincoln General School of Nursing in 1957. She was married to Don Kampe in 1958 and moved to Auburn, Neb. in 1960. It was there that Don and Gerri had two children, Jane and Doug. Gerri was active in civic and church activities as well as her children’s school activities. Don and Gerri later moved to Omaha where she was a member of the Assistance League of Omaha, Oak Hills Country Club, and involved with many activities at Morning Star Lutheran Church. Gerri is survived by daughter, Jane Lynam (Mike) of Omaha; son, Doug Kampe (Deb) of Eden Prairie, Minn.; grandchildren: Brittany Nanzig (Nick Haase), Max Nanzig, Paige Lynam, Madison Lynam, and Sarah Lynam; sister, Arlene Aden (Rodney); sisters-in-law, Bonnie Block and Gail Block; many nieces and nephews and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Kampe; brothers: Virgil, Vernon, Archie, and Al Block; sister-in-law, Helen Block. Services were held Wednesday, May 9th at Morning Star Lutheran Church, 331 S. 85th Ave., Omaha. Private interment. Memorials are suggested to Morning Star Lutheran Church or to the family for their choice of charity. Arrangements by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE 68124; 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com