1924-2017

Francis E. Seid, 93, of Falls City, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Falls City Healthcare Community. Born January 11, 1924 in Nemaha, Nebraska to Delbert and Ruby Seid; he lived his life in the Auburn and Falls City area. His family farm in Howe was close to heart as were his family. Francis graduated from Nemaha High School on May 21st, 1942. He married Deloris Matschullat in June of 1945 and they later divorced. To this union, two daughters were born, Judy and Rita. Francis later married Beverly Jones in January of 1993. Francis was proud to say he was a farmer for the past 85 years. He was never more proud than when his family and farm were recognized for their commitment through the years; most notably the Nebraska Pioneer Farm award presented by the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben. He was an avid horticulturist with multiple gardens, sweet corn patches and a tree farm. He was a promoter of southeast Nebraska pork producers and raised Hampshire hogs and Angus cattle. He was a community leader and businessman including ownership of the John Deere Implement store for over 30 years and an auto business both located in Falls City. Francis’ past contributions include long time membership of the Elks chapter and Chamber of Commerce, American National Bank board member, leadership of the Farmers Appreciation Banquet and advocate of 4-H, FFA and local area parades including Cobblestone 2016 Parade Grand Marshall. Francis is survived by his wife Beverly, daughters Judy (Cork) Ramer, Rita Seid (Jon Snethen), step-daughter Jane Jones, and step-sons Wendell (Tanja) Jones, and Morrie (Lisa) Jones. Grandchildren Shelly (Kevin) Kinney, Tami (Kenny) Wiar, Kreg (Tonia) Green, Erin (Shannon) Green, Carie Sapp (Steve Jensen), Abby (Jeremy) Tipton, Morgan Jones (Clint Moore), Kelby (Marissa) Jones, Bailey Jones, Jeff (Ashleigh) Jones, Katie Jones, Jared Kirkendall, Matthew Kirkendall, 15 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Francis was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Seid, sisters Mary Hager and Phyllis Ebeler, stepson Bob Jones and his wife Jane. His funeral will be held on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home with Reverend Paul Weinert officiating. Interment will be in Nemaha Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7-8:00 PM at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials be made to family choice.