FLORENCE A. (ELLINGSON) (TEMPELMEYER) REDDISH

Florence was born in Springfield, Nebraska to Herman and Mollie Ellingson on October 24, 1930. She is survived by sons and daughtersin- law, Don (Kate) Tempelmeyer of Lincoln, Neb., Reg (Joyce) Tempelmeyer of Norman, Oklahoma, Dennis Tempelmeyer of Alvo, Neb., Earl Tempelmeyer of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Kurt (Doris) Tempelmeyer of New Market, N.H.; daughters and sons-in-law, Kate Heng of Lincoln, Barb (Rick) Gardner of Auburn, Neb., Jean (Robert) Klone of Lincoln, Dianne Franke of Lincoln, Christine (Wade) Neth of Waverly, Neb., and Poli Corleone of Lincoln; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Charles Ellingson of Wisconsin; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents; husband, Donald Reddish; motherin- law, Rose Tempelmeyer; sisters, Evelyn Taylor and Sylvia Stone; brothers, Ralph Ellingson and Larry Ellingson; son-in-law, Rick Heng and Granddaughter, Heidi Shriner. Memorials suggested to The People’s City Mission. Visitation was Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 4-8pm with family greeting friends from 6-8pm. Funeral service is Thursday, February 15, at 10am with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment was in Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to lincolnfh.com