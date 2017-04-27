1942-2017

Delwin Truscott was born to Hubert and Matilda (Ehmen) Truscott on January 8, 1942 on the family farm, rural Sterling, Nebraska. After living at home, he went to the Martin Luther Home in Beatrice, Nebraska until transferring to SENDS in Auburn in 1978. Delwin worked as a saw operator and material handler in the workshop until his retirement. Delwin enjoyed collecting horses and t-shirts from vacations and places he had traveled. With his SENDS family, he was able to go on many trips and cruises which he thoroughly enjoyed. He had a great sense of humor, loved jokes, gardening, fishing and displaying holiday decorations, especially outdoor Christmas decorations. He was a fan of baseball, football and basketball and enjoyed attending local high school games. Delwin was a proud member of the Knights of the Columbus, a faithful church member at St. Joseph’s Church in Auburn, and a regular at the Auburn Senior Center. He passed away at his home in Auburn on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the age of 75 years, 3 months and 12 days. Delwin is survived by his brotherin- law, Ron Horstman of Sterling; nieces, Kristi Buss and husband Jerald of Adams and Sue Collins and husband Chris of Lincoln; aunts, Welma Voelk of Kansas City, Colleen Ehmen of Fairmont, Joan Hestermann of Lincoln and Mary Lucille Lovitt of Crab Orchard; nieces and nephews and his many dear friends and caregivers at SENDS who were truly “family.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Matilda and sister, Shirley Horstman. The family of Delwin would like to especially thank everyone at SENDS for all the loving care Delwin received over the years. Mass of Christian Burial Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tecumseh, Nebraska, with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Organist, Carol Lamb-Evans, accompanied congregational hymns, “How Great Thou Art”, “You Are Mine”, “One Bread, One Body”, and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.” Pallbearers were Jim Truscott, Leon Lovitt, Robert McPherrin, Jerry Voelk, Roger Ehmen and Randy Ehmen. Honorary pallbearers were Delwin’s friends and family at SENDS. Memorials may go to the family’s choice. Interment was in the St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Tecumseh, Nebraska. Services were entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh, Nebraska.