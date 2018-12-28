1945-2018

Courtney Pierre Herold, age 73 of Nebraska City passed peacefully on a beautiful sunshine filled morning December 22, 2018 at Hillcrest Firethorn Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, surrounded by loved ones and friends.

Courtney was born May 2, 1945 in Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of Wayne and Winifred (Nicks) Herold. Courtney lived a life filled with many outdoor adventures, hobbies, and passions. Courtney was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a grandfather. As a young man he served in the Nebraska National Guard protecting the homeland during the Vietnam era. During that same time period he married Donna Faye Herold of Nemaha, Nebraska, and they gave birth to three sons: Scott, Jason and Aaron. Courtney loved his sons and instilled in them a desire for knowledge, education, independence and a love of nature.

Courtney was a hard-working soul who worked as a meat cutter for over 50 years for retailers like Hinky-Dinky, Larson’s, and Norman’s IGA and other grocers in the Omaha and Lincoln area. He was known well in Nebraska City for his excellent cuts of meat. People would buy specifically from Courtney’s meat counter over other retailers. Barbeques with his sons were always special. Courtney was a very gifted classic car and hot rod enthusiast. He restored and rebuilt many classic cars including his beloved 55 Chevy Nomad, that he sold in 1974 to buy a home for his young family.

Courtney was an avid expert Fly Fisherman and Master Angler, who loved the ponds, lakes, and streams of Nebraska, Minnesota, Wyoming and Montana. In nature Courtney felt a kinship to all of God’s creations and would marvel at the majestic and rugged hand-work of the master builder. Courtney’s close feelings towards the land also made him a historian of Native American history and culture. He respected the ancient ways of the Great Plains tribes and would often quote what he learned from them. He was once heard saying to a friend, “The Native Americans have all the answers. All we have to do is ask them.” Courtney will be greatly missed by his loved ones. He was looking forward to a summer of spending time fishing with his grandchildren and traveling with his sons. He was called home to the Great Father of the Plains, and we know that Courtney’s spirit has passed onto a magnificent place full of trout streams, mountains, wild Elk and Buffalo, clear skies and starlit campfires. We love you Dad forever and always!

Courtney is survived by sons, Scott Herold of Minneapolis, Minn.; Jason Herold and wife Renee of Raleigh, N.C.; Aaron Herold and wife Susan of Lincoln; niece, Alicia McMann of Auburn; grandchildren Austin, Madison, Chloe and Karsyn; brothers, Carter Herold and wife Dorothy of Nebraska City and Mike Herold and special friend Paula of Rock Port, Missouri; sisters, Gloria Beverly Helms and husband Terry of Cook, Romelle Copenhaver and husband Ron of Plattsmouth, Sunda Kay Doiel of Auburn and Gayle Herold of Auburn; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darla Stukenholtz; nephew, Steven Doiel and niece, Rachel Curry.

Visitations will be 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. There will be no viewing. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.