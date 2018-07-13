BERNICE V. STREETER 1924-2018

Bernice V. Streeter, age 94 of Auburn, Nebraska (formerly Nebraska City) passed away July 6, 2018 at Good Samaritan Center in Auburn. She was born May 15, 1924 in Nebraska City; the daughter of William Jennings Bryan Warren and Mary Magdalene (Portis) Warren. She was united in marriage to Clarence R. Streeter on May 24, 1942 in Nebraska City. Bernice and Clarence managed motels in Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming, ran the Dew Drop Restaurant and owned/operated their own meat locker. She also worked for the Nevada Public Schools as a Teacher’s Aid. The couple loved to dance and were the center of attraction at Frontier Days. They were avid supporters of Indian children. She is survived by her daughter in law Yvette Streeter of Paradise, California; grandchildren: Brian Weyers and wife Jesse Jo of Randolph, Utah, Brenda Smith and husband Andy and Billy Jack Cox all of Escalanti, Utah; four great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; sister in law Dorothy (Miedl) Warren; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded by in death by husband Clarence on March 16, 2018, son Jimmy Streeter, daughter Reva Jean Cox, brothers: Max and Billy Warren, sister Darlene Fitzgerald, granddaughters: Summerlynn Streeter and Christine Streeter, great grandson Dakota Weyers as well as her parents. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Burial will follow in Wyuka Cemetery. The family will greet friends Wednesday (7/11) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Gude Mortuary. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.