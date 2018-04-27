1927-2018

Bernice Elizabeth (Allen) Den, 91 years of age, of Auburn passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society in Auburn. She was born January 5, 1927 on a farm southwest of Johnson to Clarence and Cecelia (Meyer) Allen. Bernice attended grade school in Nemaha County and graduated from Tecumseh High School. After graduation, Bernice worked for the Lincoln Telephone Company in Tecumseh for two years. In 1947, she married Glenn Mueller and they moved to Auburn. Bernice was hired as a secretary for a clothing factory in Auburn in 1954, promoted to Office Manager and later as Plant Manager. She married Wayland Den in 1989 and retired in 1990. Bernice was baptized, confirmed and married at Zion Lutheran Church, north of Johnson. She was President of the Altar Guild for five years and served as Treasurer on the Church Council for two years. Bernice was a member of the Eagles Aerie #3767 Auxiliary serving as Inside Guard and Treasurer. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as District Vice President, President and Chaplain, and Auxiliary Unit #23 as Historian, County Vice President while also serving on the Department Constitution and By- Laws Committee. Bernice is survived by nephews, Allen Snowden of Lincoln, David Snowden and wife Sherri of Macon, Missouri; nieces, Beverly Snowden, Cindy Rhodes and husband John, both of Lincoln; step-children, Randy Den, Denise Den and Holly Ternus; and several other relatives on Wayland’s side. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayland on April 10, 2013; son, Robert Glenn Mueller; sister, Loretta Snowden and husband Norman. Funeral services were held Monday, April 23, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn with Pastor Jonathan Rathjen officiating. A family prayer service took place Monday at the church. Inurnment will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 30, in the Sheridan Cemetery. Visitation with family greeting friends took place on Sunday, April 22, at Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn. Memorials are suggested to the church or the American Legion Auxiliary in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hallfuneral.net. Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn in charge of arrangements.