Use of Electronic Time Clock Okayed By Commissioners

Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Nemaha County Commissioners approved following regulations of the handbook regarding hours worked.

County officials and office directors are being required to use the electronic time clock. Clock-in time is to being rounded to seven minute intervals. Nemaha is among 20 Nebraska counties using the MIPS time clock program.

It was among the first counties to implement the system.

It was noted during discussion courthouse employees generally arrive early to open their respective offices by 8 a.m.

Bryan Mellage, District 2 commissioner, favors using technology and having it work as best as possible. He noted after talking with elected officials there have been opinions in favor and against.

