State College Board of Trustees Raise 2017-2018 Room, Board Rates at March 24 Meeting at Peru State College

Room and board costs at Peru State College are increasing during the 2017-2018 school year. Rates for Peru, Chadron and Wayne State were approved Friday morning, March 24, by the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges. The trustees met at the Center for Achievement and Transition Services Nebraska’s first college.

Board Rates Including Meal Plans: All are per semester. Five meals/five days for commuters and Oak Hill will increase from $525 to $551. Ten meals/seven days plus $50 for Nicholas, Pate, Oak Hill and commuters increases from $1,050 to $1,103. Fifteen meals/seven days +$85 increases from $1,575 to $1,654. No restrictions increases from $1,931 to $2,027.

