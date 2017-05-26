Splish, Splash at State Track and Field Meet

BEING ABLE TO IMPROVISE was a necessity at the high jump area because of the continuous showers throughout last Friday at the 2017 NSAA High School Track & Field Championships. Plastic covered the electronic boards used to relay the jumpers’ efforts to spectators. The workers in the picture hold squeegies just prior to pushing water from the high jump runway. Tanner Ebeler of Johnson-Brock competed in Class D high jump event. Photographs of Auburn High and Johnson-Brock student/athletes competing last weekend can be found in the Sports Section of this newspaper.

