Seven Will Be Inducted into Peru State Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 22-23

Peru State is pleased to announce that seven individuals will be inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23. This is the 26th group to be inducted into College’s Hall of Fame.

PSC President Dr. Dan Hanson, Foundation Executive Director Todd Simpson, and Athletic Director Steve Schneider, have announced that Ray Ehlers (Lexington), Kerry Brandt Evans (Burlington, Ky.), Randy Gottula (Falls City), Wendell Handley (posthumously – native of Nemaha), Scott Kohout (Cortland), Brian Levin (originally Granite City, Ill./now Brentwood, Tenn.), and Barry Reed (originally Henry, Ill./now Bradford, Ill.), are being inducted.

A reception, followed by a banquet, will begin at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept 22, in the Student Center. Reservations for this event must be made in advance. For more information, contact the Foundation Office at 402- 872-2395 or email Deborah Solie at dsolie@peru.edu.

