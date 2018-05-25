Senator Floyd Vrtiska Receives Award for Distinguished Service to Peru State

During Peru State College’s May commencement, former State Senator Floyd Vrtiska received the Distinguished Service Award.

The Distinguished Service Award was established by the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees. It authorizes each college to nominate a graduate or someone who has made significant contribution to the College or to an alumnus who has achieved distinction and recognition in his or her field. Recipients are nominated by the college president and approved by the NSCS Board of Trustees.

Dan Hanson, president of Peru State College, said, “It is especially fitting that we recognize Senator Floyd Vrtiska in our 150th year because of the pivotal role he played in creating a vibrant future for Peru State College, a future we enjoy today.”

