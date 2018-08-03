Saddle Club Rodeo Returns to Fairgrounds Aug. 10 and 11

Rodeo action returns to the Nemaha County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday nights, Aug. 10 and 11.

The Nemaha County Saddle Club Rodeo begins both nights at 8 p.m. at the horse arena. Tickets will be available at the gate. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 through 12 years with children age 5

RODEO CLOWN Greg Panach will be part of the Nemaha County Saddle Club rodeo. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10 and 11 at 8 p.m.and under free

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/