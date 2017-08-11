Rotary Shrimp Boil and Saddle Club Rodeo Bring Fun For Whole Family to the Nemaha County Fairgrounds

The Nemaha County Fairgrounds will see a bustle of activity during the weekend of August 11-12, between the Auburn Rotary Club’s second annual Shrimp Boil and the Nemaha County Saddle Club’s annual rodeo. Auburn Rotary Club Shrimp Boil Shrimp Boil attendees will have a choice of boiled shrimp or pulled pork for dinner on the evening of Friday, August 11.

Meals will be served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 4-H pavilion, and live entertainment will perform from 5 p.m. until midnight, including Omaha-based musical group Wicked Fun at 8 p.m. $25 meal tickets will include boiled shrimp, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, watermelon, potatoes and coleslaw. $15 meal tickets will include pulled pork, chips, corn on the cob, watermelon and a pickle.

