Planning Continues June 6 America’s Run For The Fallen Event in Auburn

Auburn area residents will be asked to honor the service and sacrifice of fallen military members Wednesday, June 6.

A program will start at 11:45 a.m. at the Nemaha County Veterans Memorial at Legion Memorial Park. America’s Run For the Fallen participants are scheduled to be at the park during the 12:35 to 12:50 p.m. time frame. Everyone is invited to come to the park. Business owners are urged to place signs honoring those giving the ultimate sacrifice ensuring our freedom. They will also be encouraged to salute the runners coming through the city.

