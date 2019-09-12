Peru State to Honor Flood Donors and Winter-Spring Student-Athletes Sept. 14

Peru State will be recognizing two different groups this coming Saturday, Sept. 14, at its football game with Benedictine (Kan.). Game time is 1 p.m. The College will be recognizing our friends, neighbors, and alumni who donated to flood relief efforts in Peru after the historic March floods. Anyone who donated to the flood relief will be admitted free to the game.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/