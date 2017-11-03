Peru State College’s 150th Birthday Party Proceeds Despite Moving Indoors Due to Windy Weather

By David Swanson

Students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of Peru State College (PSC) gathered on campus Tuesday, Oct. 24. They were celebrating the 150th anniversary of the initial classes at the Cornhusker State’s first college.

“We decided to do an old-fashioned birthday party. We did games including Pin the Tail on the Bobcat, ring toss, a corn hold, basketball hoops and Are You Smarter Than a Peru Student?,” said Emily Whipple. Whipple, a middle grade mathematics education major from Lincoln, is president of the Peru State Education Association (PSEA). The association organized the birthday games as a way to celebrate the college’s origins as a teacher training school.

“Originally we were to have the party outdoors, but at 10 a.m. it was decided to change to having it inside because of the cold. It worked well,” Whipple continued.

It was around 50 degrees in late morning with a blustery wind, gusting in excess of 50 miles per hour.

