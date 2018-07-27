NioCorp’s Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project Earns Place in Natl. Spotlight at Senate Hearing

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – A U.S. Senate Committee chose to highlight NioCorp Developments Ltd.’s Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project because of the uniqueness of the critical minerals it plans to make and because of the Project’s success in reducing its expected environmental impacts.

NioCorp testified July 17 in Washington, D.C. at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee led by U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Committee Chair. The hearing examined the topic of “critical minerals” and opportunities to strengthen U.S. mineral security.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/