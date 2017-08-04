Nemaha NRD Constructs Recreation Area Around Duck Creek Dam Near Peru

The Nemaha Natural Resources District (NNRD) is constructing a recreation area around Duck Creek Dam that is scheduled to open for public use in April 2018. The 200-acre recreation area is designed for camping and fishing and incorporates hiking trails, a 62-acre lake and over 30 campsites. A boat ramp and dock provide easy access to the lake, which is now fully stocked with fish. “So far, we’ve been very pleased with the water quality,” said NNRD General Manager Bob Hilske. “It’s extremely clear, which is unusual for southeast Nebraska.”

Twenty-eight of the campsites will have electrical hookups available, including four campsites beside the lake’s shoreline. The NNRD is currently installing picnic tables around the campsites, and the finished recreation area will have picnic shelters, playground equipment and restroom facilities scattered throughout.

