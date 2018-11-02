Nemaha County Receives $8,252 NIRMA Dividend

The Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA) awarded Nemaha County an $8,252 dividend.

NIRMA is the county’s property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider. The dividend was part of a $1 million distribution shared with 80 Nebraska counties and six regional area agencies on aging. Presentations were made during NIRMA’s annual membership conference Thursday and Friday, Oct. 4 and 5 at Kearney.

With the latest distribution, Nemaha County has received $256,528 in dividends since becoming a NIRMA member in 1988. The association is able to issue the dividends partially because of favorable claims development, investment income earned on behalf of its membership as well as the members ongoing loss prevention efforts.

