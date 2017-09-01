Nemaha Commissioners Approve One-Time Request to Mow Riverside Park and Landing

A request by the Brownville Village Board to mow Riverside Park and Landing during September was approved by the Nemaha County Commissioners Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Attending the meeting were trustees Marty Hayes, Bob Sailors and Gary Stuchal and clerk Kay Fish. The mowing will be done before the 59th annual fall flea market. The market is scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24.

In approving the request, the commissioners directed Brownville officials to advertise for mowing bids covering 2018 and subsequent years. The trustees indicated the area needs mowing three to six times annually. The frequency depends upon rains and flooding. The village board noted it previously hired an individual to mow but cannot afford the service.

Riverside Park and Landing covers the area south on Main Street to the Missouri River. The Village of Brownville assumed control of the area from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission earlier this decade. The village board members noted they have problems maintaining it, including mowing and weed control, because of its expanse. The trustees said while the village has maintenance equipment, it cannot handle the park’s needs without breaking down. After taking over the park, the trustees voted to not use village money towards maintaining it. Bob Hutton, District 1 commissioner, said the county shop has a sprayer available. Chair Marvin Bohling indicated he preferred the county spray weeds because of liability issues. Bryan Mellage, District 2 commissioner, asked if the trustees had sought money from the Game and Parks Commission to defray mowing costs.

