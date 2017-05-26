Nemaha Co. Commissioners End Veterans Service Officer Interlocal Agreement May 17; Weed Supt. Wittwer Leaving Effective June 1

Wednesday, May 17, the Nemaha County Commissioners approved terminating an interlocal agreement with Otoe County. Both counties have been sharing a veterans service officer. The termination is effective as of that date.

The Veterans Service Board was authorized to keep in contact with the commissioners about advertising of a replacement. No interviews are being scheduled until after Jan. 1, 2018.

