Moos, Members of Husker Football Staff Stopping in Auburn June 12

You will have an opportunity to visit with University of Nebraska Husker staff Tuesday, June 12, in Auburn.

Bill Moos, University of Nebraska-Lincoln athletic director and two from the Nebraska football staff will be at Arbor Manor from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will be free and open to the public.

