Middle Schoolers Share Visions with Auburn Public Schools Board

Five Auburn Middle School (AMS) students made presentations to the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education Monday, Jan. 13.

Sixth graders Katie Harris and Cheyenne Hauptman; and eighth graders Sydney Binder, Tessa Boyer and Ava Gerdes spoke on Stepping Stones To The Future. Boyer and Gerdes worked in collaboration.

Sixth through eighth graders were assigned to create a vision board. Those selected to present adhered the closest to the theme, said Becky Bridgewater, behavior and life skills instructor.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/