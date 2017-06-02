Memorial Day Significant To Those Who Served the U.S and Their Loved Ones

Everyone is urged to thank veterans for their service to the United States.

“They really appreciate that,” Dick Stich, commander of Auburn American Legion Post 23, proclaimed Monday morning, May 29, at Legion Memorial Park.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s prevailed at the annual Memorial Day service.

Bill Hessler of the Nemaha County Veterans Service office called the day important to all the veterans living in the community.

“It is a time to commemorate and remember the sacrifice and service of our veterans. Men and women have performed a most vital role in paving the path to freedom, often sacrificing their lives,” said Hessler.

He recalled the opportunity to serve the United States 29 years in the military followed by 14 years in a national security position.

“The jobs were satisfying. I was glad to serve on behalf of all of you,” he continued.

